The Chad highlighted the various problems the former mill was having.

I think the council should have imposed an order of time to the owners, or in fact made a Compulsory Purchase Order and restored the building themselves.

The area should not be allowed planning development, it should be landscaped over at the owner’s cost in a short time frame and used solely as a conservation area for wildlife.

A reader has concerns that the Mansfield Civic Centre will become just another eyesore once it has been vacated.

The town has several other large empty buildings.

Shouldn't the council now enforce the safety on them?

I remember talking to one member of the Lucas family who I know fairly well.

Despite several requests, they said the council wouldn’t allow any development.

The site is large, but the empty buildings were at risk and the owner’s responsible.

The buildings were demolished, I can't see now why the council wouldn't allow any development.

The Travelodge was built on the opposite side, on a smaller road!

Berry Hill Hall was subject to serious vandalism and left. Now the council is intending to vacate the Pagoda, aka the Civic Centre.

Would that be another long-standing empty blot?

Half of Dame Flogan Street and Bridge Street are empty, I can't see any further movement, no retail businesses are likely to start there.

Like most towns, there is a homeless problem, there is also the Ukrainian crisis.

Maybe some of these empty buildings could be put to use?

Mark Wilson

Mansfield

