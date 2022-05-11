Letter: Will any Government ever have the guts to tackle the waste that is rife around Parliament?

Andy Abrahams should remember as mayor he represents all parties, or is he now going to demand Sir Keir Starmer’s resignation over ‘beergate’?We have had ‘Partygate’, well Boris did not get any cake, then ‘Porn phonegate’, so this is what the MPs are looking at in PM’s Question Time?Then there is Angela Rayner and ‘Leg-gate’, with outrage from the lady for the remarks she herself is accused of starting.

Who can we trust? Not the majority of politicians, who are enjoying their subsidised food and drink to the tune of £57,000 a week .Not the police force, who it seems will give out shutdown fines, if they feel like it.Not our town planners, giving the green light to some, without consulting the residents, 5G, and now we have trees being cut down in anticipation of more housing.How can this happen? Are the planners asking questions or is it just Coun Andre Camilleri, for Mansfield South? At least someone is watching.

Very noticeable this week was that all parties were united when there was talk about shutting the subsidised parliamentary bar. The howls of protest could be heard down Whitehall. At £1,500 per week, these honourable ladies and gentlemen can afford to pay the full price.

Who can we trust? Not the majority of politicians, writes reader Marrianna Humphries.

Will any Government ever have the guts to tackle the waste that is rife around Parliament?

Marrianna Humphries

Mansfield

