Letter: Why was there a lack of Christmas lights?
Is it me or have there been fewer lights up this year in Blidworth?
They stop well before the end of the shops.
Why is this? Is it the usual excuse of no money or maybe it’s not enough staff.
We have more homes being built in this area therefore more Council Tax so I would love to hear the reason.
Mrs Thomas
Notts
