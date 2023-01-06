They stop well before the end of the shops.

Why is this? Is it the usual excuse of no money or maybe it’s not enough staff.

We have more homes being built in this area therefore more Council Tax so I would love to hear the reason.

A reader wants to know why there has been a lack of Christmas lights in Blidworth.

Mrs Thomas

Notts

