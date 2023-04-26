Letter: Why did eco protesters bother targeting the snooker?
I stopped watching snooker when I was a teenager, had a massive poster of Stephen Hendry on my wall, but soon grew out of that.
The sport bores me to tears but obviously it must still be popular as it keeps getting TV coverage.
An eco protester jumped on the table last week during a match and threw dry orange paint all over.
Why? Is snooker really well known for being a fossil fuel-guzzling sport?
Jayne Grayson
By email
