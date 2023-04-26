The sport bores me to tears but obviously it must still be popular as it keeps getting TV coverage.

An eco protester jumped on the table last week during a match and threw dry orange paint all over.

Why? Is snooker really well known for being a fossil fuel-guzzling sport?

A reader questions the reasoning behind eco protesters targeting the snooker recently.

Jayne Grayson

By email

