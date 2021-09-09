Letter: Who will pay for all of these refugees coming here?

Along with the 12,500 (and rising) people who have already landed illegally on our shores so far this year, can anyone who advocates taking anyone and everyone in, tell me where we are going to find houses for these people, when there is a supposed housing shortage, and where the health care is going to come from, when the people of this country currently cannot get to see their GP both pre and post pandemic?

And most of all who is going to pay for all this?

Kevin Shimwell

A readers asks who is paying to keep refugees in this country.

By email

