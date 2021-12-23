Mr Abrahams should be looking within his own walls at the performance of his Labour-run council to check on the highs and lows since being in that position.

They keep trying to persuade local residents that Mansfield is a wondrous place, but, for most who are taking daily or regular visits into town, it beggars belief about what kind of glasses they’re looking through.

Mansfield has been going downhill for years and we all accept that, since the Covid outbreak, it has put the lid on more and more businesses, but the council seems to pass the buck when improvements are required, blaming no cash from central government.

A reader has responded to an opinion piece by Andy Abrahams, mayor of Mansfield.

It should take responsibility for its own handling of cash, because, in spite of council tax going up considerably, I feel nobody sees the benefit.

The position he holds should be concentrated on doing the best for Mansfield and district and its residents, not using his position for electioneering.

If we’re going down that road, in the brief time we’ve had a Conservative MP in Mansfield, I believe he’s done more for the town in that short time than the complacent Labour MP who held the position for 30 years.

Dave Gee

Mansfield

