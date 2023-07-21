News you can trust since 1952
Letter: Who decides who's reputable?

I couldn’t believe what I was reading when I saw the article about a Forever Puppy website that claims to connect puppy buyers with ‘reputable breeders’. Who decides who’s reputable?
By Nicole Bell
Published 21st Jul 2023, 14:20 BST- 1 min read

The common denominator in the breeding industry is making money. Nothing else.

Instead of being critical of the dog breeding industry, the team at Cooper Bay Digital are patting themselves on the back for ‘record breaking revenue growth!’

Is this firm unaware at the moment of the many struggling animal rescue centres?

An angry reader writes in condemning a puppy websiteAn angry reader writes in condemning a puppy website
They have less money and more abandoned dogs and puppies to deal with because of the cost of living crisis.

We are in the midst of the worst companion animal abandonment crisis since World War Two.

Nicole Bell

Edwinstowe

