The common denominator in the breeding industry is making money. Nothing else.

Instead of being critical of the dog breeding industry, the team at Cooper Bay Digital are patting themselves on the back for ‘record breaking revenue growth!’

Is this firm unaware at the moment of the many struggling animal rescue centres?

An angry reader writes in condemning a puppy website

They have less money and more abandoned dogs and puppies to deal with because of the cost of living crisis.

We are in the midst of the worst companion animal abandonment crisis since World War Two.

Nicole Bell

Edwinstowe

