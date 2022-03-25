The increased demand for oil and the consequent huge increases in the cost of oil has led to a demand for fracking.

However, areas such as Blackpool had to stop fracking because of a rapid increase in earthquakes.

With small-scale trials creating problems, should we not be considering extending fracking?

A reader questions MP Lee Anderson's comments on fracking.

Cannot we continue extracting North Sea oil until renewables can fully replace gas and oil?

I’m not a geologist, so would welcome Mr Anderson’s ‘own research’ on the subject, which I hope he will impart to his constituents, so they can form an opinion.

As a former miner, he presumably thinks he is better qualified than people he ridicules? From what I’ve read, I don’t think it’s true for our MP to claim that fracking ‘is done safely in the USA’.

Increased earthquake activity has been noticed in Oklahoma. I’ve seen horror stories of water pollution caused by fracking.

In America, most fracking operations and oil drilling is conducted in the wide open spaces of the ‘wild west’, unlike the confines of Blackpool.

As Mr Anderson knows, I agree replacing ‘dirty’ heating fuels with identical or similar products from elsewhere is madness.

Regarding ‘wood pellets from the USA’, in my last visit to Finland (an EU member) I couldn’t fail to notice that the country is awash with wooden pellets (also known as woodchips) and logs.

Tony OlssonKirkby

