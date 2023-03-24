News you can trust since 1952
Letter: Where is the vandalism at the cemetery?

In regard to the article in last week’s Chad over the crematorium issues, firstly, despite the council talking about vandalism, according to the outdoor staff there hasn’t been any.

By Mark Wilson
Published 24th Mar 2023, 12:20 GMT- 1 min read

The toilets are closed at all cemeteries locally and have been prior to the Covid epidemic.

One of the outdoor staff is also a diabetic and it causes him serious problems.

I'll quote what one said: “The main office aren’t interested”.

According to staff, there is no vandalism at Mansfield Crematorium.
Mark Wilson

Mansfield

