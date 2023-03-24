The toilets are closed at all cemeteries locally and have been prior to the Covid epidemic.

One of the outdoor staff is also a diabetic and it causes him serious problems.

I'll quote what one said: “The main office aren’t interested”.

According to staff, there is no vandalism at Mansfield Crematorium.

Mark Wilson

Mansfield

