Letter: Where is the vandalism at the cemetery?
In regard to the article in last week’s Chad over the crematorium issues, firstly, despite the council talking about vandalism, according to the outdoor staff there hasn’t been any.
The toilets are closed at all cemeteries locally and have been prior to the Covid epidemic.
One of the outdoor staff is also a diabetic and it causes him serious problems.
I'll quote what one said: “The main office aren’t interested”.
Mark Wilson
Mansfield
