Letter: What's all the fuss about 'dog theft' in our area?

However, the report of a Facebook discussion in which he was involved (reported in the paper on May 26), suggests otherwise: “Since 2018, there have been six dog thefts in Nottinghamshire, all relating to domestic incidents when couples have separated.”

This suggests to me that dog theft in Nottinghamshire (not just Ashfield) is non-existent, so there is no problem, certainly not enough to keep senior police officials and another 12 officers even slightly occupied.

Could this be a case of fake news to give the impression he is protecting the interests of his constituents?

A reader writes in to disagree with local MP Lee Anderson, and says dog theft in Nottinghamshire is virtually non-existent.

Tony Olsson

Kirkby-in-Ashfield

