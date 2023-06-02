Rail fares have increased enormously in recent years, to a point where longer distance rail travel is beyond the budget of many people.

Non office-based remote working is now possible, which reduces the need to travel into city centres to work.

All this leads into question the need for the current style of railway operation and the £6 billion a year public subsidy it requires.

A reader questions the future of rail travel.

Frank Emm

By email

