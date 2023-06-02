News you can trust since 1952
Letter: What does the future hold for rail travel after these strikes and cancellations?

Your recent article concerning train drivers’ strikes and, once again, no trains operating on most routes, puts into question future transport planning and also the need to travel to city centres to work.
By Frank Emm
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 10:20 BST
Updated 2nd Jun 2023, 14:29 BST

Rail fares have increased enormously in recent years, to a point where longer distance rail travel is beyond the budget of many people.

Non office-based remote working is now possible, which reduces the need to travel into city centres to work.

All this leads into question the need for the current style of railway operation and the £6 billion a year public subsidy it requires.

A reader questions the future of rail travel.
Frank Emm

By email

