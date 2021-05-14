Letter: What a shabby way to treat market traders

I see the council, along with the shops, are doing a good job keeping everyone as safe as possible, with notices and hand sanitisers around the town. Roll on May 17 when we are again allowed to have coffee inside and even breakfast.

I see the organisation committee of our market, or whoever the decision-makers are, have pointed the gun at their foot and pulled the trigger again. Why?

After being away, I went looking for the book stall, which stands on the flea market. As the market is very small, it did not take long to locate.

A reader is not happy with how some market traders in the town are being treated.

However when I asked why on earth had they moved – from a sunny corner to the cold shade position – the answer was, a trader wanted that same corner and with seniority was given it.

What a way to treat the market traders. No wonder our old sellers are now standing in Chesterfield. The correct decision should have been “sorry but that position is already taken and established”.

We all know Steph and Judy`s bookstall and it’s a shame it looks like they have been treated so shabbily.

Marrianna Humphries

Mansfield

