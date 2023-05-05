Letter: What a load of rubbish they put on TV nowadays
There’s another silly programme on Freeview – Naked, Alone and Racing to Get Home. How can they get away with this? If we did the same thing, we would be reported and arrested.
What a lot of rubbish on television that we pay the licence for.
Brenda Wilkinson
By email
