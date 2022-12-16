The two burglars stole the man’s motorbike, which he’d worked for and loved. So the man chased them in his car and knocked them off his motorbike.

One of the robbers fractured his skull and both had broken noses.

This case has just been in court and the burglars walked free while the victim of the burglary was found guilty of wounding by careless driving and had the court fees of more than £60,000 to pay!

The locals in his area have raised the amount.

What an absolute joke of a judicious system we have.

Ian Longley

By email

