When I moved to Mansfield about 50 years ago, I was introduced to the wonderful Westfield Folkhouse Pantomime, and since that time I have made every effort to see their performances.

It was with extreme pleasure that I joined the audience at their last performance on Saturday evening. Congratulations to them for a lively, entertaining and spectacular evening!

Everyone performed with such enthusiasm and there was excellent team work. Outstanding were those two stalwarts, David Gell and Brandon Stafford, who had children, parents and grandparents singing and shouting loud enough to bring the roof down.

The Dame, Martin Belcher, paraded in the most fantastic costumes and head-dresses, and the young people’s costumes were outstanding - thanks to Julie Wright.

A really impressive performance was given by the wicked Queen Rat, Lynn Roberts, also responsible for choreography, which not only changed in style to fit the music, but also fitted the age and capabilities of the youngsters.

Well done Lynne!

Alice, Chloe Barrett-Reid, and Dick, Amy Briscoe, sang with enjoyment and created the love interest. All the cast were well rehearsed and the musicians supported them in a professional manner.

One cannot mention everyone but huge thanks must go to director Brandon Stafford. If you have never been to their panto, make sure you book now for next year! Don’t miss a wonderful experience.

Ann Jones

Drama co-ordinator, Mansfield’s music and drama festival

