Many thanks to the Women’s Institute, Jean and her helpers who transformed the trough in Mansfield Woodhouse opposite the Jug And Glass with red, white and blue.

I hope the local people who walk past are impressed by this good work from local volunteers.

We meet on the second Monday of the month, usually at Turner Hall. Come and join us.

A letter of praise for members of the WI.

Mrs M Eyre

Mansfield Woodhouse

