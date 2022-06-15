Earlier this month, we came together as a nation to celebrate the platinum jubilee of our Queen.

We saw national parades and pageants, the concert at Buckingham Palace, and the thousands upon thousands of cheering flag-waving crowds down the mall.

All of these were truly wonderful to see, but I wanted to talk about something much closer to home.

A letter of praise to the people of Rainworth and Blidworth for their efforts in the Jubilee celebrations recently.

The events in Rainworth and Blidworth over the past few days, though obviously much smaller in scale, were no less passionate.

I had the pleasure of attending the Rainworth Village Hall Jubilee event, Blidworth Parish Council’s Jubilee gala at the Blidworth Miners’ Welfare, Lake View Primary School’s Jubilee party, and to attend our local church’s special service of hymns and thanksgiving to The Queen.

These events were all fantastic and the organisers should rightly be very pleased with them.

However, alongside these special events were the impromptu street parties and gatherings which sprung up right across Rainworth and Blidworth.

We had shops decorating their windows, specially knitted postbox toppers, bunting across streets, neighbours arranging tea parties with neighbours and with houses being decked out in red, white and blue, to name just a few.

There are things that, as a nation, we debate, argue, and on occasion fall out over, with politics being perhaps the largest cause of these.

However, the Queen and the monarchy is the one thing that we can come together, as a United Kingdom, and celebrate, together as one people.

Historically, a platinum jubilee is not something we will likely see again.

The Queen’s 70 years of service to this nation is without parallel, and she serves as a true example of the role of a modern British monarch.

I want to say an enormous and genuine well done to all of those who had anything to do with organising something for the jubilee across our two villages, from the big to the small, from the official, to the unofficial.

It all added together to make a fantastic celebration of service and of Britishness across Rainworth and Blidworth.

God Save The Queen.

Coun Tom Smith

Rainworth and Blidworth