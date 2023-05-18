Perhaps some people, including MPs, need a history lesson. Either that or they are not interested in facts.

Why is it this country takes all the blame for the world’s woes? Look into history and you find a different story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the slave trade, all of the main European countries were at it, including Portugal, which transported twice as many slaves as Britain.

A letter about the slave trade and how we all need to learn from it.

I wonder why these countries tend to keep their heads down when the slave trade is mentioned, letting Britain take all the blame.

Yes, the slave trade was abhorrent, and Britain was a part of it, but we cannot alter the past, only learn from it. However, history has proved time and time again we don’t.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Britain was the first to abolish the slave trade and tried to enforce this through policing the seas for more than 100 years, but came under a lot of opposition from some of the other Europeans at the time.

Just think about the poor of this country at the time. If you had no money, you were treated no different than slaves, and if your face didn’t fit you were sent to Australia, if you survived the journey!

A Keeton

Notts

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For the original letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.