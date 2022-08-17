Letter: We should be pulling together instead of keeping the country divided

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As for the B-word, as I said it doesn't exist anymore. After six years, get over it.

Regarding decades of co-operation with the EU, it was a trading agreement and nothing more.Not sure how old you are but look into the history of your Promised Land. They have a hidden agenda of a super power and state, as seen by this country slowly loosening its powers.

So the whole point of your post seems to be that, after six years, you are still in mourning after a "small majority voted in favour".I wonder what you’d have said if it had been the other way round, with a small majority against. It is called democracy.

'The B-word doesn't exist anymore. After six years, get over it', writes reader A Keeton.

As for peaceful Europe, since the Second World War, there have been at least two major wars. The former Yugoslavia comes to mind and one is happening right now.

As I said, the Promised Land.

A Keeton

Notts

