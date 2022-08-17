Letter: We should be pulling together instead of keeping the country divided
In response to Tony Olsson’s letter in the August 10 edition, the only thing I'm ashamed of in this country is the remain fraternity, who cannot grasp after six years that we’re out and it seems would sooner keep this country divided instead of pulling together, as we've done in the past, as in the name, GREAT Britain.
As for the B-word, as I said it doesn't exist anymore. After six years, get over it.
Regarding decades of co-operation with the EU, it was a trading agreement and nothing more.Not sure how old you are but look into the history of your Promised Land. They have a hidden agenda of a super power and state, as seen by this country slowly loosening its powers.
So the whole point of your post seems to be that, after six years, you are still in mourning after a "small majority voted in favour".I wonder what you’d have said if it had been the other way round, with a small majority against. It is called democracy.
As for peaceful Europe, since the Second World War, there have been at least two major wars. The former Yugoslavia comes to mind and one is happening right now.
As I said, the Promised Land.
A Keeton
Notts
To view the original letter click here
