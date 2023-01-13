For me, my regrets are not going to London and joining the queue to witness the lying in State of Her Majesty the Queen in September, plus the shock of Russia going to war in Ukraine and being proud of the backing Boris Johnson, then the PM, gave to supplying arms to the Ukrainian people to fight the aggressor in their midst.

Not having holidays and having to listen to everybody else going on theirs? Well that was caused by being told locally in July that I had to have a PCA (Prostate Cancer) blood test to make sure everything was alright.

I found myself fasttracked through the hospital PCA route to check out everything, waiting until the end of August for the result, which was all-clear. But then I was told that they wanted to do something much more extensive in two months time in order to make doubly sure.…

This happened in November, and then I heard, eventually, in mid-December, that all was well. So it makes you realise that the old adage “as long as you have got your health” is very true.

Truly you do not realise what it all means until you have been through it yourself. Picking yourself up afterwards, the stress of waiting for the result, twice over in my case, was unbelievable, keeping up a front to everybody else in the family.

The world around you can be very indifferent in these circumstances.

I had to forego holidays for fear of something happening medically whilst I was away, and found out that, for now at least, there is nothing to worry about.

That the NHS consultant’s future prognosis was very positive was for me the very best Christmas present that I could have.

So be grateful for every day of life. I know I am, from now on at least!

Brian George

Nottingham

