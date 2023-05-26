I’d just like to say I have been very thankful for the treatment I have received over many years, and would not be here today without the help of the NHS.

But what I have seen first hand recently is not on. I feel people are being pushed away as if they don't matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are going to suffer if change doesn't come. We all need each other to care and support one another. It has to change. God help us all.

A reader is concerned about the future of our NHS.

Ivan Dunstan

Eastwood

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For another local letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.