Letter: We must make sure we preserve last bit of town's heritage

It appears that the owners have thrown in the towel after doing their best to make the place commercially viable. No real surprise to anyone following the shift of the bus station.

However, can we trust our councillors on the planning committee to preserve the last outstanding visible evidence of Mansfield’s industrial heritage?

Some of Mansfield’s water-driven mills still exist, in one form or another, but to my knowledge, Lawn Mills is the only remaining purpose-built, steam-powered factory mill still above ground.

A reader is concerned what will happen to Lawn Mills after the proposed demolition of Rosemary Centre.

It has great architectural integrity and its presence affirms that our town was once a diverse and prosperous industrial centre.

This impeccably built Victorian building is to be replaced by yet another glass and plastic shed. To replace this architectural asset with yet another supermarket, when the district has already more than a dozen, will be condemned by future generations as civic vandalism.

Bob Smith

Nottinghamshire

