Letter: We have to stop and protect our wildlife before it's all gone
We’ve heard that they will protect natural habitat, ancient woodlands, that we will becoming a more eco-facing country.But all I hear is futuristic dates that are too far away. In the meantime, green belts are given over to developers for housing.We are losing our bees, numbers of butterflies and ladybirds have dropped.I heard that the UK has lost one of the biggest amounts of native wildlife and this makes me sad and angry. We have to stop, think and protect – when they’re gone they’re gone.
Angela Brown
Alfreton
