Is there not anyone with vision for this area, or do they like wasting taxpayers’ money?

With regards to the Beales old store, I did suggest turning it into an indoor market to give entrepreneurs a chance to contribute, but we sadly lack the spirit of enterprise.

The outdoor market cannot, as it stands, compete with Chesterfield’s market.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I really do think Mansfield planning has totally lost the plot", feels a reader, talking about the town centre.

If the units were similar to Sutton, we may get somewhere, and don’t charge business rates, which usually terminate any enterprise.

You can still have community plans upstairs, while the ground floor is left to the market. What we have is bucket shops at present in town.

Some shops do well, others just manage. We have to move on from it being a mining town and project forward, but what we do around here is look back not forward.

Mansfield Council will lose its identity and be swallowed up by the city council if they do not do better.

What I cannot understand is why the massive private and public housing ventures being built in our area have no proper infrastructure put in place, i.e. new out-of-town shopping centers, entertainment centres, surgeries and so on.

What we have is a massive catchment area lacking proper local shopping in the district.

If you take, say, a two or three-car family per house wanting to go out in the evenings, there is nothing on their doorstep, so they go to out-of-town centres for meals, shops and the cinema, already aggravating residential areas in the inner Mansfield area. with increases in noise pollution and fumes.

At this rate, you should offer out-of-town parking and electric buses into Mansfield, but first you need to make it attractive to punters.

Planners need a rapid rethink and more bright young qualified people to step forward in the engineering department.

I am not a great fan of VIA Highways Notts, or local councils, as there are too many factions involved.

For years this area has been totally underfunded, whether the local MP agrees or not.

As to Mansfield council wanting to up sticks again to Beales, why don’t they use the old Debenhams shop?

Not long ago, they spent taxpayers’ money on revamping the council offices. That was bad planning and had little foresight.

A concerned local resident (name supplied)

Mansfield

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.