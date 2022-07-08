A reader is fed up of dodging scooters and cyclists just to walk down the street.

They all jostle for the same narrow strip of tarmac we call ‘the pavement’.

The cry of “he’s behind you!” is no longer just a pantomime joke, but is of real concern on our walkways today.

For instance, it was recently revealed that, across the country, a total of 12 people have actually been killed and hundreds injured in e-scooter accidents.

Pavements, originally dedicated to pedestrians only, have now, to use a medieval term, become a ‘jousting lane’ with all forms of ‘transport’ vying with hapless pedestrians nervously looking over their shoulders to see which way to jump.

Surely the time has come to regulate this rolling mass of ‘pavement furniture’.

Mandatory warning systems and compulsory insurance would be a good start.

And then there’s the thorny question of who should legally have access to the pavements.

Kasey Scarborough

Newthorpe

