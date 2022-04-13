Within walking distance are three other such sites, Carr Bank, Old Meeting House and Titchfield Park. Putting another such facility sounds nice but is it practical? Will it increase the footfall in the town in any way? The answer most would give is no!

Instead of doing the same old thing, be forward thinking and create a memorial advantageous to the people of the district and encourage more folk to come into the town centre.

Instead of a garden, turn the existing car park into an electric vehicle charging site and call it the ‘Covid memorial’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader says Mansfield doesn't need another memorial garden.

In this way, the sad loss of those who passed away due to Covid will be remembered far more than with a garden that, within a short time, will be filled with litter and become a meeting place for the people the council are trying to discourage from congregating in town.

It would be great to hear the views on this from the council, but I will not hold my breath.

Seth Clay

Notts

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.