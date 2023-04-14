However, there are more than seven million people waiting for hospital treatment and it's fair to assume that a large percentage of them are over 50.

Let's say five million and, of those five million, perhaps one million are unable to work without treatment and would love the chance to return to work! Simplistic? Possibly…

The Government has witnessed the crises in social care, staffing, bed blocking and ambulance delays building up for several years without addressing those issues effectively; perhaps it suits them to encourage people to use private health services.

A reader feels the Government is blaming the over-50s for damaging the economy.

Unfortunately, most of us don't have that option.

K Davis

South Yorkshire

