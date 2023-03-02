But the aftershocks are felt here in cash-strapped Britain because of increased prices blamed on the conflict, after discovering the vast amount of commodities we use and need are grown, manufactured and produced there.

It makes me think that, up to the start of the hostilities, it must have been an extremely wealthy country, considering all those it supplies these goods to.

Therefore, will the billions we are spending in support of Ukraine be by way of a loan, just like the Americans loaned us their support during WWII, which we only paid off in 2006.

It goes without saying that we could use the money.

Peter Flynn

By email

