Those from Ukraine will go back, I imagine, when their country is cleaned up from within. As for the shortage of people to work in the agricultural sector, we have had millions come into this country. For example, our local fruit farm has Albanians living on site when years ago the locals used to do it.

Where is the food shortage Mr Duggan goes on about? It’s just fear porn from the Government. I’ve never not found anything but tomatoes, but they had them in the farm shop.

Mr Duggan implies we are xenophobic, but also agrees there is a housing crisis, which is what people really are mad about.

A reader replies to a letter printed last week about migrants coming to this country.

We can’t look after our own. We have people from the Armed Forces, among others, living on the streets. How is that Christian? Have you not noticed Mr Duggan, we are bursting at the seams!

Mrs Thomas

Notts

