Letter: We can do much better than this when it comes to local and national politics

The UK has, of course, now left the UK, with all the damaging consequences to our economy and standing in the world that that entails, and which were entirely predicted.

With Brexit, the ability of British citizens to freely move to the EU has gone, as has free movement of EU citizens to come here, with the negative impacts on our labour market which were also forseen but dismissed by the advocates of Brexit.

What was on the ballot paper in 2016 was the question of whether the UK should remain in, or withdraw from the UK.

"The reality is not a single 'benefit' of Brexit promised in 2016, has come about," says a letter writer this week.

What was not on the ballot paper was the question of whether we should withdraw from the jurisdiction of important human rights protections which have safeguarded the human rights of people in Britain and the rest of Europe for the past 71 years, and which Britain played a pivotal and leading role in drawing up.

What was not on the ballot paper was the question of whether we should withdraw from international laws the UK drafted and signed up to, specifically the UN Refugee Convention, to protect and assist refugees seeking sanctuary from desperate circumstances.

What was not on the ballot paper was the question of whether we should stop anyone seeking asylum from entering our country to rebuild their lives and contribute to our society, in ever harsher and inhumane ways - because this is what the consequence of the Borders Bill, for which Ben Bradley is an enthusiast, will be.

I did write that anyone has the right to claim asylum in another country. That is just a fact and a human right, stated in the Refugee Convention. It is up to the authorities in the country in which the asylum claim is made to consider if it is valid.

"We can have a better politics nationally and locally. We can do much better than this."

The vast majority of asylum claims made in the UK are ruled to be valid and of those initially rejected, most are then ruled valid after appeal, which is unsurprising if the circumstances people seeking asylum are fleeing from are considered.

The Borders Bill all but makes it impossible for anyone seeking asylum in the UK to do so. First they have to get here in order to make their claim. How can they do that if regular channels to do so are absent?

Although the Government has opened up visas for which Ukranian refugees can apply in order to reach safety here, in contrast to every other country in Europe which waived the requirement, generally visas are not granted by UK consulates in other countries for the purpose of applying for asylum.

If the asylum seekers then try to enter the UK through irregular routes like the Channel crossings, they are now criminalised and face deportation where their asylum claims will be considered by the Rwandan authorities and if considered valid, will mean they can stay in Rwanda, not this country.

A Keeton mistakenly believes that the asylum seekers are supposed to claim asylum in the first safe country they reach. They do not.

This is not a requirement of EU law or the Refugee Convention. He also focuses in his letter on how people seeking asylum get here, rather than on the more relevant question of why they would take such huge risks to get here. "They can afford to pay these extortionate prices to come over in dinghies" he writes, making big assumptions about the personal assets of these people.

As I pointed out in my letter, these people are fleeing circumstances of conflict, persecution and poverty well beyond the comprehension of most people in this country, and are so desperate that they are prepared to pay what they have impoverishing themselves in the process and placing themselves in the hands of unscruplous traffickers.

A Keeton writes "As for being persecuted, is this not an insult at France?" No-one is saying the asylum seekers are persecuted in France. In fact the numbers of asylum claims made in France far exceeds the numbers of peeople seeking asylum in the UK, and in contrast to the UK, they can work in France while their asylum claims are processed.

People seeking asylum here do so for various good reasons. They may have family or personal connections here, or there may be communities from the countries from which the asylum seekers fled already established her to provide them with support, or they may have familiarity with English which would enable them to integrate here more easily.

The majority who voted for Brexit did so in good faith on the information available to them and for various reasons and clearly they found the case for leaving the EU more petsuasive than the case for remaining in.

The reality is not a single 'benefit' of Brexit promised in 2016, has come about, and Brexit has inflicted huge damage to the economic, political and strategic interests of this country, exacerbating the damage caused by the pandemic.

In 2016, by a narrow national majority, the vote for Brexit was carried. Knowing what we now know, would the result be repeated today?

My ire is not directed at the majority who voted for Brexit as it is towards those who pushed the lies for Brexit but will not suffer the economic consequences of Brexit as much as the people whom they persuaded to vote for it, and who continue to plumb the worst prejudices of the electorate and promote a politics without any humanity, as the discussion on refugees shows, in order to hold on to power.

We can have a better politics nationally and locally. We can do much better than this.

Jay Mandal

Berry Hill