I managed to see Aladdin presented by the Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe, and, like the rest of the audience, I really enjoyed it.

The cast were all giving of their best and were so entertaining. What wonderful costumes. . . especially the dames!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There were the usual shouts – “He’s behind you” when the Ghost appeared, and “Oh no it isn’t” and “Oh yes it is” on a number of occasions.

A letter of thanks to Mansfield Hospitals Theatre Troupe for their recent production of Aladdin.

The children in the audience really enjoyed participating and were encouraged to shout as loudly as possible.

This is going to be the last production directed by Chris Evans, so many congratulations to him for producing a slick and lively performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also a big thank you to the rest of the cast, orchestra and backstage helpers for giving us a moment to remember!

Ann Jones

Notts

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad