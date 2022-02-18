Later the European Common Market was formed, consisting of 11 Western European states. This then become the European Union, with a common currency in the Euro.

Towards the end of the 20th century, East Germany and West Germany were reunited and the European Union was extended to 28 European states, to include some, but not all, countries given to Russia after World War Two. All 28 countries were either in, or later, joined NATO.

Following Brexit, the UK left the EU, but remained in NATO. NATO’s treaty provides for countries which are attacked to be defended by other NATO countries.

The conflict between Russia and the Ukraine is giving cause for concern.

Ukraine is not in the EU or NATO. Russia retook Crimea which is, or was, part of Ukraine. Russia engineered changes of governments in Belarus and Syria so that they currently support Russia.

The EU is firmly of the opinion that Russia wants to expand its empire. In my opinion the EU has similar ambitions and wants Ukraine to join the EU and NATO.

Russia is demanding that Ukraine shall never join NATO. This is not agreed by the EU, UK or USA. The fear is that Russia may attempt to install a new government in Ukraine which supports Russia.

I voted for Brexit because the EU, headed by Germany and France, were issuing diktats to UK.

Brexit occurred after the EU were considering tinkering with UK tax havens. There are now threats to stop Russia from withdrawing money from these tax havens if Russia invades Ukraine.

I suspect Russia will need the assistance of others in any war.

This will not happen during the Chinese New Year and the Beijing Olympics, but keep an eye on Belarus and Syria.

Ian Jakes

Notts

