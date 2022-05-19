It's sad that, even at zebra crossings and when traffic lights are turning from green to red, traffic does not slow down or stop, and some drivers seem to speed like there is no-one there.

Many times in the past, I have nearly been hit trying to cross at a zebra crossing by cars speeding or drivers paying undue care and attention.

Drivers who speed are not being responsible, so lives are lost through unreasonable drivers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter this week about the heartache caused by motorists who speed.

Moose (full name supplied)

Mansfield

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.