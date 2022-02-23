The council has many functions and I have listed some of the both past and present events that show the benefits of this council to residents.

In about 2006, a Warsop resident objected to the wildlife status of The Carrs and was asking for a local referendum to be carried out by Mansfield Council to see how many people wanted the wildlife area.

Mansfield Council said it was not their decision and was for the parish council to hold the referendum. A public meeting was called and, due to the numbers attending, the meeting had to be moved out of the Town Hall chamber and into the Oaklands.

Residents in Warsop are in support of their local parish council, says a letter writer.

The meeting was attended by about 100 people, including then-Mansfield mayor Tony Egginton.

Under the parish council constitution, the public were allowed to vote on whether they wanted a referendum which would have pushed the parish council into debt, or if they were happy with the wildlife area on The Carrs.

The vote was carried in favour of keeping the wildlife area and status, with only three voting against.

I think this is was what Boris Johnson’s new spokesman meant when he talked about about giving local communities power to make decisions. We wish to keep that power.

The Conservative-led Nottinghamshire County Council decided they were going to sell the library car park in Warsop.

Parking is a continued area of concern and the parish council purchased the land to keep it as a car park, as well as purchasing the shop adjunct. If the Tories had their way, our car park would have been built on.

The Warsop Carnival, which brings the community together, is given money each year by the council and the event is very well-attended and supported by local people.

Without this, the carnival would not be able to go ahead. We get very little support from Mansfield or Nottinghamshire Council. Maybe our current county councillor would like to donate some of her allowance to the carnival?

When the Government used austerity as an excuse to make cutbacks, we lost our police station. Thankfully our parish council stepped in to allow the police to rent a room at the Town Hall.

The parish council supported my idea to rename the Warsop Inner relief road The Robert Bye Way, in memory of a Warsop Victoria Cross hero from WWI, and paid for the actual signs.

Warsop needs many things, including a swimming pool and sports centre, so am perplexed why Coun Bradley should spend time focusing on the parish council?

I would have hoped he had found the time to engage and meet with the parish council, now run by Independents rather than any political party, to find out exactly what they do.

Warsop Parish Council has not put its Council Tax precept up and neither has Labour-controlled Mansfield Council.

However, Conservative-controlled Nottinghamshire Council has increased it by an unacceptable four per cent, a council of which Coun Bradley is the leader of.

Perhaps he needs to do less surveys and spend more time attending parish council meetings. He may learn something.

Adrian Hardy

Netherfield ward resident

Warsop