I pulled him through A&E to the reception and we were told to wait in the red chairs.

All was fine and dandy: as I am his carer I was allowed to be with him, until we were called through (no privacy as the full name is shouted out) to be seen.

We got to the door and I was told ‘you can't come in because of Covid’. We explained I was his carer, but the woman said ‘no’ as he could speak for himself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A reader is unhappy at the treatment received recently at King's Mill Hospital.

How, in one split second, did she know he didn't have dementia or worse still, no memory at all? I am the one who has all the information they need, I'm the one who has to care for him when he comes home.

Talk about rubbing people up the wrong way. And they wonder why people get abusive with them? Give people a disc with a number on, that will ensure privacy.

Linda Williams

Rainworth

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for taking the time to read this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.