Mansfield is not alone in this, as there is an unruly number of teenagers in and around Warsop town centre who are no different to the ones Mansfield is experiencing.

They gather on street corners, outside shops and public buildings and shout and hurl insults at passers-by who are coming and going about their own business.

They have brashness in their numbers and display bad manners with little or no respect.

A reader lives in fear of teenagers who are roaming the streets and causing havoc.

I have reported this to the police with very little positive feedback.

If it continues to go on unchecked and not stamped out, I fear more youngsters will be encouraged to join their ranks.

I do not want my name to be mentioned for fear of reprisal – that’s how fearful I am – being one of their main targets. Heaven knows why that should be.

There are other residents that also tolerate this, as to respond will only gee them up next time you are confronted by them.

This situation has to be put a stop to and authorities need to check it out for themselves.

I’m concerned that if someone attempts to take the law into their own hands, these teenagers will be the first to hue and cry as victims, rather than perpetrators.

Name supplied

Notts

