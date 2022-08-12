Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arriving at Vicar Water Country Park with my disabled husband to enjoy his first visit since the isolation of the last couple of years, we found our way barred by a gate.

It was signposted with a phone number and ‘anglers club only’. On phoning the water bailiff, I was told this is your decision, Newark and Sherwood Council.

We were not permitted to drive to the bottom larger lake to enjoy the country park. Able-bodied people can of course walk the distance from various footpaths as they have access. So why is my husband, who is ill with heart failure and can't walk that far, discriminated against?

A reader is angry that access has been barred for disabled visitors at Vicar Water Country Park.

A Osborne

Notts

