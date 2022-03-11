Sadly it’s only Ukrainians meaningfully standing up to Putin, although outnumbered and poorly armed.

Politicians spout platitudes to fool people into believing action is being taken.

In 1939, Britain declared war on Germany after Hitler attacked vulnerable European countries.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A letter this week condemns Lee Anderson's comments he made about refugees.

That didn’t require membership of NATO – common decency and compassion for people in distress caused my parents’ generation to take up arms against the aggressor.

Perversely we did not declare war on Stalin, who joined forces with Hitler two weeks later. Churchill recognised Russia was dangerous.

Sadly, failure to act on Churchill’s intuition has resulted in decades of suffering and death, including the destruction of Syria, which clearly was Putin’s trial run for Ukraine.

Lee Anderson also made a contemptible and irrelevant comparison between Ukrainian and English Channel refugees.

What Ukraine is experiencing at the hands of Putin is exactly what the Syrians experienced from 2010. Young protesters arrested by the police and army were subjected to horrendous torture, before being brutally murdered –

it’s still happening.

Those who avoided capture could be the same young people now struggling to find freedom by risking their lives crossing the Channel, although now being persecuted by the British Government instead.

Tony Olsson

Kirkby

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.