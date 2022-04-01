I have reached the point that a large hammer would be the solution to end my torment of unintelligent programmes.

Some people would watch a 12-week series on peeling an apple, but my interests are not everybody’s – nature, wildlife and history are for me.

I mentioned these thoughts to a friend and he responded by buying me a Firestick, not a box of matches I may add. It has quite a few programmes that I could watch without some lad or lass showing their bits in the guise of entertainment.

A reader is fed up with not being able to find anything worth watching on the telly.

Films are up to date, but, not being an avid film fan, even these latest are now grating on me. In nearly every one, there’s a piano being played in the background, now when did that start?

It’s very annoying, on a par with audiences when they whoop and shout after watching some third-rate celebrity appear. Gemma Collins, how did she actually get on TV? Sorry I digress. I’m now at the point of ditching my TV and resorting to my great passion – real books.

Vin Malone

Sutton

