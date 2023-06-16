It was one of the hardest and most moving watches of my life.

It was cleverly presented with four case studies interspersed with national statistics.

It starkly highlighted the cost of living crisis and the choice older people are having to make between heating and eating.

A reader was moved to tears after watching Channel 4's Dispatches programme.

It went on to look at pensioners’ declining mental health and the frightening fact that many contemplate suicide as life is too tough.

All politicians, including local councillors, can affect social care input, can allow community centres to shut, and should be compelled to view the Dispatches programme.

I was in tears and felt a future of isolation and loneliness and poverty.

All people will hopefully experience old age, so they all should press their MPs and councillors to take action now and prove that the UK is better than this.

Adrian Rimington

By email

