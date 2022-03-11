Letter: Trouble yet again at Mansfield Cemetery
Following on from my letter last week, the sign regarding dog walkers has been stolen from Mansfield Cemetery.
Also one person has said they have been bitten by a dog off a lead and one dog attacked by another off a lead.
Mark Wilson
Mansfield
For the original letter click here:
