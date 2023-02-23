Several shops vacant at the top of Stockwell Gate don’t look much better.

It hardly gives a good impression of our town.

I realise improvements are afoot, but other areas equally need some serious improvement.

Stockwell Gate is just one area a reader says isn't very welcoming to visitors in Mansfield.

I have lodged a complaint about potholes, to the county council, including at the junction of St John’s Street, and the top areas of Nottingham Road. I would have thought local councilors or similar would be on to these issues. It doesn't take a lot of sorting out, or does it?

Mark Wilson

Mansfield

