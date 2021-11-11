Letter: Town centre is rundown

Where does the council tax go? There are weeds and litter by the kerbsides.

You say you are investing, but what in, other than hotels and coffee shops?

Why has a beautiful building like the old Town Mill and the Portland Arms been allowed to get into such disrepair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There are weeds and litter by the kerbsides, says Bill Thomas.

You can build as many hotels as you like, but who is going to want to come to such a rundown place?

Bill Thomas

Blidworth

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

Our journalists are highly trained and our content is independently regulated by IPSO to some of the most rigorous standards in the world. But being your eyes and ears comes at a price. So we need your support more than ever to buy our newspapers.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.