Letter: Tough time ahead for Stags fans

Well, the Stags continue to frustrate us loyal fans again this season. So many fellow supporters are not happy bunnies right now.

We cannot fault owners John and Carolyn Radford for effort. They have provided substantial funds to buy several new players every season, and have appointed high-profile managers, as well as building a state-of-the-art training ground at Pleasley.

People are at a loss as to why the massive investment has not produced success.

In my view, there has been too much chopping and changing of both playing and coaching staff. We never seem to have a settled team who can learn to play together as an effective unit.

The club doesn’t seem to be in the business of developing players and improving their skill levels.

The Stags used to sign up young players – often from around Mansfield – and turn them into top class performers. I’m thinking of Liam Lawrence, Chris Greenacre, and further back Stuart Boam and, of course, the great Ken Wagstaff.

Instead, they buy in older players and try to integrate them into an ever-changing lineup, and then move many on within months, only for many to succeed with their new clubs!

The atmosphere at the ground does not lift our team. The fact that it’s only three-sided means that there isn’t that wall of sound that acts as the 12th man, as is the case at the new stadiums at Chesterfield and Doncaster. We fans live in hope, but it looks like we are in for another bleak winter I’m afraid.

Andrew Stafford

Mansfield

