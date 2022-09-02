Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To be blunt, I did not expect the Midlands to do so well, including our area doing so much better than the West Midlands.

I hope Lee Anderson doesn’t try to claim credit for himself or the Tory Party. Only the pupils and their teachers are worthy of praise.

Clearly the exam results of ‘the North’ show much more needs to be done to ‘level up’. Though, despite the rhetoric from the Tory Party, I do not expect any improvement.

You have only to see the scrapping of much of the Integrated Rail Plan for the North and Midlands and Transport for the North, scrapping of some rail electrification schemes, and some ‘essential’ Beeching replacements etc, to know that the traditional practice of neglecting the country north of the Watford Gap is still Tory orthodoxy.

I have doubts New Tory, sorry ‘New Labour’, will do any better. Only God can know why working class former miners can support the Conservative Party. That’s beyond my understanding.

Tony Olsson

Kirkby

