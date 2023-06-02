Sadly these ideas have been able to get some traction, attempting to divide people within the town, an area increasingly blighted by 13 years of Tory rule.

We have a Conservative Party that has pushed austerity, forcing through cuts to local services, education and the NHS, where alone 500 people are said to die every week due lack of staff and resources.

Some want to blame refugees for this lack of resources, but people fleeing war, persecution and poverty are not the problem.

A reader blames the Tories for problems in society, rather than those coming into our country.

The problem is a Conservative Party that wants to see millionaires and billionaires get richer while we have to struggle watching our wages and benefits decline while food and utility costs go up.

It’s time to do something about the Tory Government and not refugees!

Ivan Scarboro

Notts

