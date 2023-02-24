Since the UK abolished capital punishment in 1965, Stefan Kizsko, The Birmingham Six, The Guildford Four and The Carl Bridgewater Four were all wrongly convicted.

Bringing back hanging will mean more terrible miscarriages of justice like Derek Bentley and co.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

S Smith

A reader gives a thumbs-down to Lee Anderson's thoughts regarding the death penalty.

By email

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A message from the Editor:

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.