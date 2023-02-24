Letter: Too many errors have been made to warrant bringing back death penalty
Re: Lee Anderson’s call for the reintroduction of the death penalty, perhaps he should think again.
Since the UK abolished capital punishment in 1965, Stefan Kizsko, The Birmingham Six, The Guildford Four and The Carl Bridgewater Four were all wrongly convicted.
Bringing back hanging will mean more terrible miscarriages of justice like Derek Bentley and co.
S Smith
By email
