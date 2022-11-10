Mr Sunak now only has to solve the Northern Ireland Protocol with the help of his DUP foot soldiers either by agreement or if necessary by legislation, before he can declare victory.

He has calmed “The Markets” (super-rich individuals who rule the world and choose to remain anonymous). He has also declared there will be no fracking under Warsop. Unfortunately, there are no other highs.

Dishy Rishi will now perform his smoke and mirrors tricks to the delight of his audience and the admiration of his ultimate bosses, “The Markets”.

A reader feels the political voting system needs to be changed.

He has already performed one trick. I obtained a taxpayer-funded £5 off my meal, but Dishy fails to mention his mates dined out on most days to obtain even more money from the taxpayer.

I predict OAPs will obtain a 10.1 per cent rise in their pensions but he will fail to mention that the tax-free allowance will remain unaltered, or might even fall.

Warsop man has noticed that Dishy is on record as boasting that money will be diverted from “deprived urban areas”. I know many more of Dishy’s tricks because I have seen them before, performed by both Tory and Labour governments.

The strategic use of law to hinder an opponent has been exercised by a sitting Prime Minister and Parliament for centuries and will continue to do so until the first past the post political system is scrapped.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Jakes

Church Warsop

For another Mansfield Chad letter click here:

A message from the Editor:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thank you for reading this story on our website.

In order for us to continue to provide high quality and trusted local news on this free-to-read site, I am asking you to also please purchase a copy of our newspaper.

With the coronavirus lockdowns having had a major impact on many of our local valued advertisers - and consequently on the amount of advertising that we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you helping us to provide you with news and information by buying a copy of our newspaper.