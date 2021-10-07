Letter: Time to look at the wider picture of adult social care

We moved our relative to a different home after we made complaints about medication and poor facilities.I hope Ben Bradley MP is taking notice about what is happening to his own constituents. The Government needs to look at the wider picture of adult social care.

Many older people are overcharged for a poor service and it’s a disgrace some private care home owners can make a huge profit at their expense.

J Simpson

Mansfield

