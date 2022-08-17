Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I have continued to enjoy breaks in European cities unimpeded and have been made very welcome this year already in Spain, Berlin and Munich.The 'visible damage' which Mr Olsson warns of is neither 'visible' nor 'dire'.Our 'closest allies in war and peace' continue to be the members of NATO, not just the EU.

Notwithstanding our new independent position, Boris's support for Ukraine has been exemplary and ahead of its other European neighbours.As for the 'risked civil war in Northern Ireland', it has been a troubled place throughout my lifetime and that has nothing to do with Brexit.

The apocalyptic consequences that David Cameron warned us of, were we to vote to leave the EU, have not come to pass.

'I continue to be proud to be British and I am also proud that I voted for Brexit', writes reader Mary Robinson.

Once more Mr Olsson, please get over it, be positive and move on.

Mary Robinson

Mansfield

